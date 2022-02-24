(L-R): Esposito, McVay and Wilson (Photo: AristoMedia)

“Great music is great music, and if it’s not great music, none of this new technology will matter at all,” said WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE (WMN) Chairman/CEO JOHN ESPOSITO during YESTERDAY’s (2/23) COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR HEADS OF STATE panel. McVAY MEDIA Pres. MIKE McVAY moderated a conversation between ESPOSITO and TOWNSQUARE MEDIA CEO BILL WILSON.

ESPOSITO and McVAY kicked off the hour discussing how they’ve seen music evolve through new technologies, from vinyl and 45s to cassettes, to now. EPOSITO explained that it’s important that labels are consistent with staying on top of new technology as it launches so fans stay engaged in ways with the least amount of friction as possible.

McVAY then asked how the relationship between labels and radio will continue, as radio has more competition than ever before. “You can’t win with just streaming in Country, you just can’t,” said ESPOSITO, emphasizing the importance that radio still has, despite DSPs. McVAY also revealed statistics backing up the steady decline of Country music as a format, stating that it has been on a four-year down cycle, and is next to last on a list of 24 formats examined in a study.

Which poses the question, what does Country need to do differently to stop the erosion of its audience? ESPOSITO answered, saying that he’s never seen a business get healthy by getting more conservative, and downsizing. He believes that it is imperative for labels to figure out how to “shoot” singles -- as he worded it -- faster, instead of spending a year on the chart. To fix that, he thinks that it boils down to record labels and radio programmers being completely transparent with one another on their opinions of records more quickly and accurately than what is happening now. He then explained the recent reshaping of his company's promotion departments, led by KRISTEN WILLIAMS (NET NEWS 2/15).

WILSON then joined the conversation with his TOWNSQUARE MEDIA perspective. He first pointed out that there is a misconception, and people think that since the vision is to build a diversified media company, it means they want to stray away from radio, which WILSON said could not be further from the truth.

WILSON heavily emphasized the importance of local radio, even outside of the top 50 markets where he said it is it is an entirely different experience. He referred to air personalities as “the original influencers,” and said that local DJ voices have such a strong influence on their listeners and can be easily recognized when not on the air. He also shared a statistic that showed that in the TOWNSQUARE markets, one in two adults regularly listen to their local stations, proving his point about the importance of paying attention to smaller markets.

McVAY brought the conversation back to the topic of the four-year Country down cycle, posing the question: If the format has been declining for four years and we haven’t seen anything different, is flat the new up? WILSON disagreed, pointing out that Country music is much different from every other format in the sense that its artist to fan relationships are so much closer and more personal. He shed light on the pent-up demand for live music and human interaction, and said now that things are heading back to a “new” normal, Country is going to thrive. “When I’m here next year, and the year after that, and the year after that, we will be having a very different conversation,” said WILSON.

Both ESPOSITO and WILSON concluded the panel with insight on how both WMN and TOWNSQUARE are diversifying their ways of business by investing money into diversity training, creating diversity task forces within the companies, and becoming more conscious about diversity in hiring new staff and more.

ESPOSITO then said in regards to WILSON, “I am so fascinated by this guy and I’ve just met him today. I’m going to spend some time with you today, young man, I’ve got a lot to learn!”





