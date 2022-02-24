(L-R): Cruise, Steele and Massey (Photo: AristoMedia)

In our current world of ever-changing modern technologies, social media and video content have proven themselves to be crucial to our industry. WUBE (B105)/CINCINNATI APD/on-air personality JESSE TACK moderated a conversation at COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR about it TODAY (2/24) in NASHVILLE, joined by BLACK LABEL CREATIVE founder ZACH MASSEY, who is also and Creative Dir. for COLUMBIA NASHVILLE/RIVER HOUSE ARTISTS’ LUKE COMBS, along with KWJJ (99.5 THE WOLF)/PORTLAND on-air personality NICK STEELE and AUDACY’s THROWBACK 2K RADIO host CHRIS CRUISE.

The four discussed the details that go into the making of high-quality video content for socials. STEELE first explained that in order to create high quality content, you don’t have to go out and spend money on expensive equipment. It can be done with your iPHONE. He showed the audience the equipment he uses, which includes his iPHONE, a video cage-like case and a tripod, which he assembled together in about 30 seconds at a cost of about $160. For higher quality, he suggested investing in a small, wireless shotgun microphone to improve audio.

Next, MASSEY discussed the actual content of the social media posts. He emphasized the importance of getting right to the point and appealing to short attention spans, the idea that selfie-style videos are more personal to the audience, and that fans enjoy “behind-the-scenes” content that they would normally never get to see. He also gave a pro tip for lighting, using the website whitedisplay.com to turn your desktop monitor screen completely white. That will improve the lighting if you don’t want to purchase an actual light.

CRUISE emphasized a similar point, and told the audience that in order to keep a viewer's attention, the action needs to come in the first three seconds of the video, with an explanation of what is going on afterwards. He then gave some words of motivation to those who do not yet put out video content on social media, saying that not a single person starts out good at it, advising to “just do it,” and the skills will come with time.

« see more Net News