Fox

After nearly nine years in mornings at WESTWOOD ONES’s HOT COUNTRY format, RYAN FOX is moving to afternoons on the company’s MAINSTREAM COUNTRY format.

He shared the news on FACEBOOK TODAY (2/24), writing, “I’ve been given the opportunity to move to afternoons on the largest and most popular 24-hour music network in AMERICA … My show will now be heard on over 200 radio stations across the U.S. and, I’m also very honored to say, around the world for our men and women in uniform on the AMERICAN FORCES NETWORK. It’s the kind of thing you dream of when you grow up in a radio family like I did. I’m very grateful … I can’t wait to work hard for our incredible affiliates, and provide an entertaining escape for our fantastic listeners. Let’s go!”

« see more Net News