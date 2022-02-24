Robert Andrade Dirak (Photo: LinkedIn)

WARNER MUSIC LATINA has a new leadership team with ROBERTO ANDRADE DIRAK coming aboard as Managing Director and HECTOR RIVERA and RUBEN ABRAHAM taking on expanded roles. RIVERA as SVP/Head Of A&R, Latin Music and ABRAHAM as SVP/Marketing and Artist Strategy.

WARNER MUSIC LATIN AMERICA Pres. ALEJANDRO DUQUE commented, "I’m delighted that ROBERTO has joined us at WARNER MUSIC and that HECTOR and RUBEN have stepped up into these expanded roles. With ROBERTO on board, we can accelerate our vision to be a truly artist-first label with a globalized approach to artist development. This will help us empower the careers of our artists and develop more Latin superstars who can take their rightful place on the global stage."

ROBERTO ANDRADE DIRAK added, "I’m so excited to be joining the team at WARNER MUSIC as we put in place a new structure that will help us break artists across borders even more quickly. I’ve worked with some of the biggest names in Latin music and I’ve seen their global appeal first-hand. Now I want to help support a new generation of Latin artists and turn them into superstars."

ROBERTO ANDRADE DIRAK comes from an artist management background, as well as marketing and promotion. He also founded NIU ENTERTAINMENT.

