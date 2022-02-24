Craig Palmer

CRAIG PALMER has been named Chief Executive Officer for MAKERSPLACE, one of the leading NFT marketplaces for rare and authentic digital artworks.

Company co-founder and former CEO DANNIE CHU takes over as Executive Chairman on the company's board.

PALMER joins with over 30 years of broad industry experience, most recently as CEO of FANDOM, reaching 315 million unique visitors per month. Under his eight years of leadership, FANDOM experienced increases in revenue, employee growth, and industry footprint, and was purchased by TPG CAPITAL in 2018.

Prior to that, CRAIG was President/CEO of GRACENOTE, a leading entertainment data and technology company that powers the top music services, consumer electronic companies and cable and satellite operators. GRACENOTE was purchased by SONY in 2008.

Said Executive Chairman CHU, “I’m excited about CRAIG’s new leadership given his proven track record of taking fast growing companies and pouring rocket fuel on them to grow even faster. He brings a unique skill set and experience to MAKERSPLACE."

Added PALMER, “MAKERSPLACE occupies a unique position in the diverse and fast growing NFT market and I am excited to be able to lead the company’s efforts to greatly scale its business, to further establish the company’s brand and market leadership, and to create a highly differentiated offering in a competitive landscape that is a magnet for the best NFT creators and collectors. I couldn’t be more excited to take on these challenges.”

