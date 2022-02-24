Warner Music Group: Upping Bello.

KABIRU BELLO, known in the music business as BELLO, has been promoted to the new post of VP/Global A&R, WARNER RECORDED MUSIC, while continuing to head up ASYLUM RECORDS NORDICS.

BELLO will be pivotal in driving hip-hop and R&B-focused collaborations across the global WARNER RECORDED MUSIC network. He will continue to be based in STOCKHOLM, reporting to WARNER RECORDED MUSIC President/CMO ERIC WONG.

BELLO remarked, “It feels great to be part of the global team building bridges for our artists and partners and helping develop the next generation of global superstars. Music is travelling faster than ever, with global hits breaking from all corners of the earth. This role gives me the chance to push culture forward, creating and growing new collaborations across our global A&R network, and enabling our artists to connect with fans in places they’ve never previously reached. I’m so grateful to MAX LOUSADA and ERIC WONG for their support and this opportunity.”

Added ERIC WONG, “BELLO’s ear for global talent and gift for cross-country cooperation are exceptional, and he brings deep knowledge and wide-ranging industry experience to his new post. As we continue to build our domestic repertoire centers, it’s vital that we strengthen the connections across our entire A&R team around the world – a mission that BELLO will do a first-class job at driving, while continuing to oversee the powerhouse that is ASYLUM RECORDS NORDICS.”

BELLO has worked at WMG since 2017, when he joined the A&R team at WARNER MUSIC SWEDEN. In 2018, he launched ASYLUM in the NORDICS, where he’s since signed 1.CUZ, A36, ADEN & JIREEL, BLACK MOOSE, CASPER THE THOST, CHERRIE, K27, LESLIE TAY and RICKY RICH.

Originally an artist, BELLO moved over to the business side of the music industry. In 2008, he launched a 20/20 RECORDS, a STOCKHOLM-based music company, encompassing a record label, music publisher, and management division. In 2012, legendary producer QUINCY JONES came onboard at 20/20 as a consulting partner and mentor to BELLO.

