Dormon

Attorney DAVID DORMON has returned to music services company DOWNTOWN MUSIC HOLDINGS as General Counsel. DORMON served as VP/Legal and Business Affairs at DOWNTOWN before leaving last FALL to join the REED SMITH LLP law firm; he returns to replace PETER ROSENTHAL, who is exiting for another opportunity.

“I know I speak for the entire company when I welcome DAVID back into the DOWNTOWN family,” said CEO ANDREW BERGMAN. “DAVID has a deep knowledge of all of our operations, keen negotiating skills, global M&A expertise and the respect of the entire industry. I am pleased to be able to offer him this very important role at DOWNTOWN. I would be remiss in not mentioning the impact PETER ROSENTHAL has had on DOWNTOWN and we all wish PETER the best of luck.”

“I’m thrilled to be returning to DOWNTOWN MUSIC HOLDINGS and I’m grateful for the faith that ANDREW and (Exec. Chairman) JUSTIN (KALIFOWITZ) have put in me to take on this new challenge,” said DORMON. “It’s an exciting new chapter for DOWNTOWN and I’m excited to rejoin my colleagues and begin contributing to the continued success of the company.”

