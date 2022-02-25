An Identity Is Formed

RADIO MILWAUKEE Triple A WYMS (88NINE RADIO MILWAUKEE)/MILWAUKEE has picked a name for its new Urban Alternative channel, "HYFIN." The station will launch HYFIN, airing 9p-3a weekdays on the main channel and 24/7 on WYMS-HD2, on JUNETEENTH (6/19) under a $450,000 grant from the CORPORATION FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING. The name and brand identity were developed with Creative Dir. DECHAZIER PYKEL.

Interim Executive Director DANAE DAVIS said, “As RADIO MILWAUKEE celebrates its 15th birthday, we are incredibly thankful for the supportive community that has given us the opportunity to launch another channel of music for MILWAUKEE and listeners anywhere. And we are unapologetic in our desire for HYFIN to be a channel that amplifies and celebrates all that’s good in MILWAUKEE’s Black community.”

PD TARIK MOODY said, “A hyphen is a connector that bridges the gap between words or parts of words, bringing them together. That’s how HYFIN will function -- as a bond between multiple styles of Black music, connecting the culture. The name also represents the many identities within our community. Like the music we will play, our community cannot fit neatly into a single box. We are artists-mothers-dancers and friends-foodies-gamers. Rather than trying to find a name that encapsulates all of our hopes for this channel, we embraced an identity that emphasizes the multitude of the Black experience.”

