Settlement

A settlement has been reached in the lawsuit filed by former CBS RADIO Human Resources Payroll Manager and Sr. Accountant JACQUELINE MUSIELLO against CBS and AUDACY (then ENTERCOM) alleging sexual harassment aimed at herself and co-workers by talent on the company's NEW YORK radio stations.

BLOOMBERG LAW reports that an order of dismissal was entered in the case in the U,S. DISTRICT COURT for the Southern District of NEW YORK on THURSDAY (2/24), and that the dismissal was without prejudice. The case was filed in 2020 in state court in the BRONX and was moved to the federal court, with CBS CORPORATION, CBS RADIO INC., CBS SPORTS RADIO NETWORK INC., ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP., DAN TAYLOR, MARGARET MARION, ABC CORPORATIONS 1-5, and JOHN DOES 1-10 as defendants. No details of the settlement were released.

In the suit, MUSIELLO alleged nearly daily verbal and physical harassment during her five years at CBS RADIO and that her supervisor (MARION) and other executives did not address the issues, and also alleged being subjected to harassment from former Classic Hits WCBS-F/NEW YORK host DAN TAYLOR, who exited the station in 2019.

