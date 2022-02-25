It's An Outrage! (Apologies To Tony Bruno)

Modern political talk radio's success was built on a formula of outrage -- find an issue, inflate it into a cause celebre, pick a villain, and yell about it, all for entertainment's sake. But the audience is now being bombarded with outrage on cable news and in social media, and talk radio doesn't have that to itself anymore. What it needs to do in response is the subject of ALL ACCESS Editor-in-Chief PERRY MICHAEL SIMON's "THE LETTER" column this week.

"The audience has other options and is using them," SIMON notes. "You can circle the wagons and just try to preserve as much of what you have as it shrinks, or you could look beyond your present state and try to grow by doing something different." He has some suggestions and insights; read them by clicking here.

