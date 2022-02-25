April 9th

iHEARTMEDIA Urban AC WDAS/PHILADELPHIA's 6th Annual WOMEN OF EXCELLENCE LUNCHEON will honor SHERYL LEE RALPH and Dr. ALA STANFORD at this years event. The event will take place on APRIL 9th from 11a to 4p at LIVE! HOTEL & CASINO in PHILI. Award-winning actress, singer, and author, RALPH, will receive the inaugural “WDAS-FM 2022 Women of Excellence Legend Award.” In addition, Dr. Ala Stanford, Founder of THE BLACK DOCTOR’S COVID-19 CONSORTIUM and THE DR. ALA STANFORD CENTER FOR HEALTH EQUITY, will receive the “WDAS-FM Trailblazing Woman of Excellence Award” for her groundbreaking work addressing health disparities in communities of color during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The luncheon will also honor local heroes BUMI FERNANDEZ WEST, CEO of THE ODUNDE FESTIVAL; TRACY DAVIDSON, Anchor for NBC 10 NEWS TODAY and NBC 10 PHILADELPHIA; ANITA T. CONNOR, Managing Partner; ANITA T. CONNER & ASSOCIATES and Founder of PRAISE IS THE CURE; TIFFANY TAVAREZ, SVP/Technology Diverse Segments, Representation, and Inclusion for WELLS FARGO; and CATHERINE HICKS, Pres./PHILADELPHIA NAACP and Publisher of the PHILADELPHIA SUNDAY SUN NEWSPAPER. 105.3 WDAS-FM’s on-air personalities PATTY JACKSON, FRANKIE DARCELL, MIMI BROWN, ADIMU COLON and LORAINE BALLARD MORRILL will host the event.

In addition, 105.3 WDAS FM will honor four remarkable women nominated by 105.3 WDAS-FM listeners, one of whom will receive the “Mary J. Blige Award” for perseverance and courage.

SVP/Programming DERRICK CORBETT said, “It’s a pleasure to bring back one of WDAS’s signature events and one that the city anticipates taking place yearly. We look forward to honoring these talented women in person in front of our listening audience once again this APRIL 9th!”

WDAS WOMEN OF EXCELLENCE has been recognizing women in the PHILADELPHIA community since 2015. Previous honorees include MARY J. BLIGE, PATTI LABELLE, SUSAN TAYLOR, QUEEN LATIFAH and EVE.

« see more Net News