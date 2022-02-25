On WONK

D.C. UNITED soccer will air in English on iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WWDC-HD2-W284CQ (WONK-FM)/WASHINGTON this season, with Spanish-language game coverage streaming on the iHEARTRADIO app. DAVE JOHNSON and DEVON MCTAVISH will call the MLS club's games in English, with MOISES LINARES and LUCIANO EMILIO on the Spanish-language broadcasts.

“We’re committed to continuing to provide our fans with more access to follow our matches and through this broadcast agreement we are introducing a new avenue to do just that,” said D.C. UNITED Pres. DANITA JOHNSON. “Teaming up with iHEARTMEDIA WASHINGTON D.C. is a perfect complement to our live television broadcasts in English and Spanish on NBC SPORTS WASHINGTON and TELEXITOS and our www.dcunited.com stream at no cost for fans in the local market. Our full service of offerings meets fans wherever they are, whether that be at home or on the go.”

“We are thrilled to bring D.C. UNITED soccer to fans locally on 104.7 WONK-FM and everywhere on the iHEARTRADIO app this season,” said iHEARTMEDIA WASHINGTON Region Pres. AARON HYLAND. “We are looking forward to delivering the live action and excitement of D.C. UNITED to fans in the DMV and beyond utilizing iHEARTMEDIA's unmatched reach in Broadcast, Podcast and Streaming Audio.”

