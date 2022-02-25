Sohn

GIGI SOHN's nomination to the FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMITTEE will come up for a SENATE COMMERCE COMMITTEE vote on MARCH 3rd.

SOHN's bid to take the open seat at the agency, which has met with some resistance from Republican lawmakers, is one of nine nominations to be considered at the Executive Session. She has appeared at two nomination hearings but a FEBRUARY 2nd vote on her nomination was tabled for fear that the absence of Sen. BEN RAY LUJAN (D-NM), who suffered a stroke, would doom SOHN's chances. If the committee votes in SOHN's favor, the nomination will go to the full SENATE for a final vote. The FCC is deadlocked 2-2 between Democrats and Republicans with the open seat yet to be filled.

