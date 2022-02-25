Rascoe (Photo: Allison Shelley / NPR)

NPR's "WEEKEND EDITION SUNDAY" has a new host with the appointment of WHITE HOUSE Correspondent AYESHA RASCOE to take over the show, starting MARCH 27th. RASCOE is filling the post left vacant when LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO left the network last OCTOBER to join THE NEW YORK TIMES Opinion Audio team.

“I am beyond honored to take on this role and work with the fabulous team behind WEEKEND EDITION SUNDAY. Covering the WHITE HOUSE for NPR has been the highlight of my career so far. At NPR, I’ve found my voice and worked with amazing colleagues. I’ve also been privileged to get to know the dedicated listeners who make up the heart of public radio. While I will miss the WASHINGTON Desk, I look forward to connecting to listeners every SUNDAY. And one day, I’m going to solve one of those puzzles!”

"AYESHA brings multi-faceted experience to the host chair, having covered some of the pivotal moments in recent history from her vantage point as NPR’s WHITE HOUSE correspondent," said VP/News Programming SARAH GILBERT. “AYESHA’s commitment to the intersection of news, and her wide-ranging appreciation for, and engagement with all things cultural made her the natural choice for this role.”

