The longtime voice of the PHOENIX SUNS, AL MCCOY, will be honored with "AL MCCOY Night" in recognition of his 50th season at the mic when the SUNS play PORTLAND in PHOENIX on MARCH 2nd. MCCOY, the SUNS' SVP/Broadcasting and a winner of the CURT GOWDY Media Award from the NAISMITH MEMORIAL BASKETBALL HALL OF FAME in 2007, began calling the NBA club's games in 1972 and his run with the SUNS is the longest with one team by one broadcaster in NBA history.

The evening will include a jazz performance by JAZZ CON ALMA as fans enter FOOTPRINT CENTER, and the national anthem will be performed by saxophonist TREY DANIELS, both nods to MCCOY's love of jazz. The first 10,000 fans will get a placard with MCCOY's 3-point call "Shazam!," and a commemorative t-shirt and lapel pin will be available in the team shop.

Former SUNS player and current broadcaster EDDIE JOHNSON said, “AL MCCOY needs to be celebrated. There are not many people who can do what he does."

MCCOY is heard on the SUNS flagship, BONNEVILLE Sports KMVP (98.7 ARIZONA'S SPORTS STATION)/PHOENIX.

