Format Shuffle

The changes attached to CLEVELAND public broadcaster IDEASTREAM's assumption of the operations of KENT STATE UNIVERSITY's radio stations (NET NEWS 9/15) are set to take place on MARCH 28th.

The moves, as previously reported, will see the noncommercial News-Talk format presently heard on IDEASTREAM's News-Talk WCPN/CLEVELAND move to WKSU/KENT-AKRON and its repeaters, while the Classical format and call letters of IDEASTREAM's WCLV/CLEVELAND will move to WCPN's 90.3 FM slot and WCLV's old 104.9 FM frequency will serve as a repeater of WKSU with the WCPN calls. KENT STATE is retaining the WKSU license.

« see more Net News