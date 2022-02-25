McPherson

Former MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO Triple A KCMP (THE CURRENT)/MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL and PURPLE CURRENT host SEAN MCPHERSON has joined crosstown MINNEAPOLIS PUBLIC SCHOOLS Jazz KBEM (JAZZ88) as MD/"AFTERNOON CRUISE" Host.

“SEAN is a talented and creative force in music and media,” said KBEM Station Mgr. DAN LARKIN. “We couldn’t be more excited to have him join our team. His passion for music, dedication to his craft, belief in local radio, and instincts for making music formats come to life will serve us well. I am delighted to know he will lead our music programming efforts and all of us at Jazz88 look forward to working with him.”

MCPHERSON said, “I can’t wait to help the station flourish and evolve. It’s a gem of the radio and jazz worlds, and I can’t wait to get started with this legendary station.”

