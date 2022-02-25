All-Stars Come Out To Play (Photo: Courtesy of CRB/CRS | Kayla Schoen)

COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS 2022) took a break from learning for some much-needed live music TODAY (2/25). BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP (BMLG) served up some lunch, to (hopefully) offset the hangover and/or sleep deprivation on the event's third and final day. CARLY PEARCE, CALLISTA CLARK, LACI KAYE BOOTH, LADY A, RILEY GREEN, TIERA KENNEDY, JACKSON DEAN and CONNER SMITH were all on hand to provide musical enjoyment for all in attendance.

BMLG Pres./CEO SCOTT BORCHETTA kept it short and sweet. “Country music is your listeners’ best friend," he said in introducing the show. "Your best friends are coming back to town. Make it loud, make it proud,” referencing the return of artists touring and visiting markets across the country.

The label group's newest artist signee, BOOTH, performed her version of FLEETWOOD MAC’s “Dreams.” The OMNI NASHVILLE hotel's Grand Ballroom time warped back to 1977 for just under four minutes, before snapping back to current time welcoming NASHVILLE native SMITH.

"At the end of the day, radio changes lives and I appreciate that,” said SMITH prior to performing his current single, “Learn From It.” Next, DEAN caught everyone’s attention with a stoic “Hey y’all ...I’m JACKSON DEAN,” before taking over the BMLG stage for the next four minutes with a rocking, hair tossing “Don’t Come Lookin’.”

CLARK broke onto the Country music scene in 2021 with her single, “It’s Cause I Am.” If you were excited to hear it live on FRIDAY at CRS, sadly you were out of luck. Instead, the crowd was given a taste of what’s next, with a performance of her latest song, “Brave Girl.”

“There Was This Girl” was next on the BMLG playlist as RILEY GREEN took to the stage, singing the tune that kickstarted his career. The recently-signed TIERA KENNEDY was up next, giving radio an impressive taste of what's to come when she's introduced this year.

CMA “Vocalist of The Year” PEARCE graced the stage with a touching rendition of “Didn’t Do.” She took some time to give praise and love for her duet partner, ASHLEY McBRYDE, before singing the McBRYDE-less version of their current hit, “Never Wanted To Be That Girl.” PEARCE took some time to let those in attendance know that she’s been through a lot the last few years, referencing a trip back home in APRIL 2020 where she had to make some hard decisions about her life. Before singing her song, "29,” she mentioned, “I’m living proof that sometimes God has something better.”

There’s few artists that could top PEARCE’s performance, but the few that could took the stage next. LADY A's CHARLES KELLEY, HILLARY SCOTT and DAVE HAYWOOD provided a sing-along atmosphere for the CRS crowd, starting their condensed set with “Champagne Night," a touch of irony with the lyrics of not needing “a crystal chandelier / To have a real good time.” with multiple chandeliers present in the OMNI Grand Ballroom. “What A Song Can Do,” the trio's latest, followed with what can best be described as a 3:47 audio hug.

“Pain, worry, stress. Times we never saw coming,” said SCOTT before the three performed “Worship What I Hate” in what she described as one of LADY A’s most vulnerable songs to date.

