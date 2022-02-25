New Deal, New Song

Former BIG LOUD artist JILLIAN JACQUELINE has signed with UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP’s VIRGIN MUSIC LABEL & ARTIST SERVICES, an artist-development and distribution company known until 2021 as CAROLINE. Her first project under the new deal is new single “Magic.” It is her first new music in more than two years, and the first song off of her forthcoming, debut full-length album. JACQUELINE wrote the song with TOFER BROWN and SHANE McANALLY.

“I had the privilege of working with JILLIAN in 2017, and have been a fan of her work ever since,” said VIRGIN MUSIC LABEL & ARTIST SERVICES Pres. JACQUELINE SATURN. “When I heard there was an opportunity to work together again I jumped at the chance without even hearing the music, but then once we did we were completely blown away.”

