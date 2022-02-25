(L-R) Borchetta, Morris and Farber (Photo: Courtesy of CRB/CRS | Kayla Schoen)

RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU Pres./CEO ERICA FARBER moderated a conversation between HUBBARD RADIO CEO GINNY MORRIS and BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP Pres./CEO SCOTT BORCHETTA earlier TODAY (2/25) for the second to last “Heads of State” session at COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS 2022) in NASHVILLE.

The panel began with FARBER and MORRIS discussing the “cautiously hopeful” sense of normal taking place in the world right now, and MORRIS saying that business for HUBBARD RADIO is coming at a more rapid pace compared to where it’s been for the last two years. Sticking with the values of HUBBARD RADIO and staying true to their core is important to MORRIS, who is a third-generation radio industry veteran.

MORRIS explained that the “health and vibrancy” of the music industry as a whole is dependent on the focus of the local listener, and said broadcasters need to believe in that “live and local” talent. She went as far as to say that even though syndicated talent is great, live and local talent is “the lifeblood of the future of radio as we know it.”

Even though HUBBARD RADIO is set on staying true to its core values, MORRIS said the company is investing efforts into the digital side of things, as it has proven its relevance. She explained that digital is a big part of the future, and that digital is a big part of her company's total revenue last year, and is steadily growing.

As far as the rapid growth of new technology and platforms in the industry, MORRIS explained that it’s important to concentrate on what’s “going to move the needle,” and to focus on things that have a clear way of measuring audience engagement. “As much as there are days when I’m like, ‘No! Stop! No more!’ I do think it [new media platforms are,] in a way, much more fun than [they] used to be. It’s so much more dynamic and creative. But it depends on the day. I either hate it, or it’s cool.”

BORCHETTA then joined the two on stage, and FARBER asked him to reflect on his vision in 2005, when he started BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP, and how it has evolved to this present day. He explained that when he created the company, it was because his mentors at the time were focused so much on physical distribution, and he felt as if that was the wrong direction to go.

In regards to staying on top of all the new technology and media platforms today, BORCHETTA explained that, “We have to be where everybody expects us to be,” and that “not one person at CRS is happy with the way terrestrial radio is,” and how big of a challenge it is to both radio and records. As part of his strategy for staying up to date, BORCHETTA told the audience that his last three hires are working the TIKTOK platform specifically, since it has proven to have such an influence in the music world.

He told a story from MARCH of 2020, when his employees first began to work remotely, saying that at every A&R meeting, the team would show him different artists “blowing up” on the platform, and that he felt as if acts blowing up at the time were “just a moment,” and that his company needed to be strategic before frantically signing people from the platform just because everyone else was.

FARBER asked BORCHETTA to describe the relationship between radio and records, to which he responded that the relationship with radio has always been fantastic. He explained that although they do have great partners, “Your best friends [live Country artists] are coming back to town,” after not being able to for two years, and that live shows and human interaction have the power to reverse the decline that has been happening.

He then brought the discussion back to technology, wondering if radio will be able to keep up with how fast it is moving. He explained that most of their revenue is coming from records that are 18 months or older, and that in order to make it successful for all parties, radio has got to find a way to move faster, and not leave labels and artists “in the dust.”

