WDEZ (101.9 Great Country)/Wausau, WI, Raises Money For St. Jude With Radiothon
by Roy Trakin
MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS WDEZ (101.9 GREAT COUNTRY)/WAUSAU, WI held its 21st annual WDEZ CARES FOR KIDS ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL RADIOTHON on FEBRUARY 17th and 18th, raising $189,372.
Commented Brand Manager/Afternoon host BILL FOX, "I’m so proud of this team. It was my very first ST. JUDE RADIOTHON and I couldn’t be happier. We have an amazing community here in central WISCONSIN."