WDEZ: Radiothon Raises Money For St. Jude

MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS WDEZ (101.9 GREAT COUNTRY)/WAUSAU, WI held its 21st annual WDEZ CARES FOR KIDS ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL RADIOTHON on FEBRUARY 17th and 18th, raising $189,372.

Commented Brand Manager/Afternoon host BILL FOX, "I’m so proud of this team. It was my very first ST. JUDE RADIOTHON and I couldn’t be happier. We have an amazing community here in central WISCONSIN."





