Alternative Event Moves To Cleveland

AMPLIFY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP announces the return of THE GATHERING on JUNE 15-17, which moves to CLEVELAND in 2022 to the historic RENAISSANCE HOTEL. Alternative radio programmers, music supervisors, and bloggers will gather for three days of Alternative music showcases and networking at unique downtown locations.

The 5th annual Alternative event moves from LOUISVILLE after a two year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic. The new location was chosen for its lifestyle and abundance of high-quality brands, including the ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME, CLEVELAND GUARDIANS/BROWNS/CAVALIERS and famous national and craft beer breweries. THE GATHERING taps into the CLEVELAND culture by kicking off the Opening Night Party at the ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME. Of course, the annual East vs. West softball game returns under East Coast Manager DAVE LOMBARDI, IN2UNE SVP/Promotion, Rock Formats and West Coast Manager AARON AXELSEN, FLOOD.FM Head Of Programming.

Reach out to your AMPLIFY rep -- TRACY BROWN, DREW MURRAY, BEBOP HOBEL, PATTI MARTIN, CHUCK OLINER, TIM WALLEN or register now at www.thegatheringmusic.com.

