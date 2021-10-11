Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Gayle Takes Top Spot; Doja Cat, Latto, Dragons, Saweetie, Tate Post 1000+ Spin Gains

* GAYLE takes over the top spot with "abcdefu" rising 2*-1* at +630 spins

* Inside the top 10, DOJA CAT lands one of five songs with a spin gain of over 1000 with "Woman" up 10*-9* and +1094

* LATTO goes 14*-12* with "Big Energy" and +1473 spins

* LAUREN SPENCER-SMITH hits the top 15 with "Fingers Crossed" up 16*-15*

* IMAGINE DRAGONS vault into the top 20, up 23*-18* with "Enemy From League Of Legends" and +2012 spins

* SAWEETIE leaps 25*-21* with "Closer" featuring H.E.R., at +1585 spins

* TIESTO & AVA MAX are top 25, up 27*-23* with "The Motto" and +681 spins

* TATE MCRAE is the fifth song up over a thousand spins, moving 38*-30* with "she's all i wanna be" rising 38*-30* and +1115 spins

* DOVE CAMERON has the lone debut at 40* with "Boyfriend" up 682 spins

Rhythmic: Kodak Black Holds Top Spot; Yung Bleu X Kehlani Top 3; SZA Top 5; Fireboy DML X Ed Sheeran, The Weeknd Top 15; Saweetie/H.E.R. Top 20

* KODAK BLACK holds the top spot with "Super Gremlin" featuring SYKO BOB for a 2nd week

* YUNG BLEU X KEHLANI is top 3, up 4*-3* with "Beautiful Lies" KEHLANI at +515 spins

* SZA surges into the top 5, up 9*-4* with "I Hate U" up 673 spins

* DOJA CAT leaps 10*-7* with "Woman" at +524 spins

* FIREBOY DML X ED SHEERAN go top 15 with "Peru" up 17*-14* and +267 spins

* THE WEEKND is top 15 as well, with "Sacrifice" up 177 spins

* SAWEETIE is top 20 in her second week with "Closer" featuring H.E.R., up 22*-18* and +709 spins

* FUTURE scores a 525 spin gain and a 29*-23* jump with "Worst Day"

* NICKI MINAJ soars 35*-25* with "Do We Have A Problem?" featuring LIL BABY, up 503 spins

* JNR CHOI leaps 34*-27* with "To The Moon" up 236 spins

* FIVIO FOREIGN, KANYE WEST, and ALICIA KEYS score the top debut at 32* with "City Of Gods" up 366 spins

* Top 40 chart topper GAYLE debuts at 37* with "abcdefu"

Urban: Kodak Black Holds Top Spot; SZA Top 5; Muni Long, Gunna/Future/Young Thug Top 10

* KODAK BLACK tops both Rhythmic and Urban for a 2nd week with "Super Gremlin," featuring SYKO BOB

* SZA enters the top 5 at both Rhythmic and Urban as "I Hate U" surges 9*-5* and is +507 spins

* MUNI LONG goes top 10 with "Hrs and Hrs," up 11*-7* and +431 spins

* GUNNA hits the top 10 with "Pushin P" featuring FUTURE & YOUNG THUG, rising 12*-10* and +306 spins

* 2 CHAINZ leaps into the top 15 with "Pop Music," up 18*-15* and +401 spins

* MARZZ goes top 20 with "Countless Times," rising 22*-20*

* FUTURE leaps 32*-25* with "Worst Day," up 500 spins

* JNR CHOI scores a big debut at 28* with "To The Moon" - up 485 spins

* QUEEN NAJIA & BIG SEAN enter at 31* with "Hate Our Love," up 411 spins

* B-LOVEE enters at 36* with "My Everything"

Hot AC: Elton John & Dua Lipa Take Top Spot; Bieber Top 5; Sheeran/Swift, Chainsmokers Top 15; Dragons, Doja/SZA Top 20

* 50 Years after scoring his first #1 U.S. hit in 1972 with "Crocodile Rock", ELTON JOHN adds to his list with yet another as "Cold Heart," featuring DUA LIPA, takes the top of the Hot AC chart, moving 2*-1* in its 28th week on the chart

* JUSTIN BIEBER goes top 5, rising 6*-4* with "Ghost," up 376 spins

* GAYLE holds at 7* with "abcdefu," but the Top 40 chart topper rises 578 spins

* ED SHEERAN & TAYLOR SWIFT are top 15 in their third week with "The Joker And The Queen," moving 18*-14* and +463 spins

* THE CHAINSMOKERS also go top 15 with "High," up 17*-15* at +280 spins

* IMAGINE DRAGONS go top 20, up 22*-16* with "Enemy From League Of Legends" - up 828 spins

* DOJA CAT hits the top 20 as well, moving 21*-19* with "You Right," featuring SZA

* LAUREN SPENCER-SMITH leaps 29*-25* with "Fingers Crossed," up 310 spins

* TRAIN scores the top debut at 34* with "AM Gold," up 299 spins

* DAISY THE GREAT X AJR enter at 38* with "Record Player"

Active Rock: Jack White #1; Shinedown Runner Up; Chili Peppers Moving Toward Top 5; Ghost, Halestorm, Bad Wolves, Badflower Land 100+ Spin Gains

* JACK WHITE holds the top spot with "Taking Me Back" for a 2nd week

* SHINEDOWN is the runner-up spot, up 4*-2* with "Planet Zero" up 165 spins

* RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS close in on the top 5, up 7*-6* with "Black Summer" at +100 spins

* GHOST are one of several songs up 100+ spins, moving 15*-14* with "Call Me Little Sunshine"

* HALESTORM is up 17*-16* with "The Steeple" at +162 spins

* BAD WOLVES surges 29*-22* with "If Tomorrow Never Comes," up 143 spins

* BADFLOWER has the top debut at 34* with "Family' at +131 spins

* DIRTY HONEY debuts at 36* with "Another Last Time"

* FAME ON FIRE comes on at 37* with "Plastic Heart"

* UNDEROATH debuts at 39* with "Hallelujuah"

* VAJRA enters at 40* with "Crown Or Crucify"

Alternative: Imagine Dragons Hold Top Spot; Chili Peppers Runner Up; Foals Top 10; Bob Moses Top 15; Machine Gun Kelly Top 20

* IMAGINE DRAGONS hold the top spot for a 4th week with "Enemy From League Of Legend"

* RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS are the runner up, moving 3*-2* with "Black Summer," up 318 spins

* FOALS enter the top 10 with "Wake Me Up," rising 11*-10* and +47 spins

* PORTUGAL.THE MAN are closing in on the top 10 with "What, Me Worry?," up 15*-11* and +318 spins in their third week on the chart

* BOB MOSES goes top 15, up 16*-14* with "Love Brand New," up 170 spins

* MACHINE GUN KELLY and WILLOW vault 28*-20* with "emo girl," up 273 spins

* WALLOWS debut at 27* with "Especially You" and are +310 spins

* HEAD AND THE HEART debut at 36* with "Virginia (Wind In The Night)," up 107 spins

* CULTURE WARS debut at 39* with "Faith"

Triple A: Alt-J New #1; Chili Peppers Top 5; Portugal.The Man Top 10

* ALT-J take over the top spot, climbing 2*-1* with "U&ME"

* RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS go top 5, up 7*-4* with "Black Summer," up 65 spins

* PORTUGAL.THE MAN are top 10 in their 2nd week with "What, Me Worry?," up 15*-7* and +123 spins

* LUMINEERS are top 15, rising 16*-12* with "Where We Are," up 63 spins

* HEAD AND THE HEART go top 15, up 28*-15* with "Virginia (Wind In The Heart)" and are +147 spins

* SPOON go top 20 with "Wild," up 22*-18* and +58 spins

* Also top 20 is BLEACHERS with "How Dare You Want More," moving 21*-20*

« see more Net News