Settlement

SAG-AFTRA and NEW YORK PUBLIC RADIO have settled the union's unfair labor practice complaints against the operator of News-Talk WNYC-A-F and Classical WQXR/NEW YORK, the NEW JERSEY PUBLIC RADIO stations, podcast producer WNYC STUDIOS, GOTHAMIST, and the JEROME L. GREENE PERFORMANCE SPACE in NEW YORK. The union is withdrawing the complaints it filed last year after the firing of two employees, alleging union -busting and retaliatory actions.

The settlement includes an extension of just cause protections to on-air personnel, including reporters; a 3% wage increase for employees making under $100,000 in JULY 2022; parental leave enhancements; and what the union termed "a resolution of claims brought by the union regarding personnel issues pertaining to individual staff members."

