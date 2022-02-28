Revenue Increase

NIELSEN fourth quarter 2021 revenues beat the company's guidance, rising 2.5% year-over-year to $894 million (up 2.9% on a constant currency basis), with measurement revenue up 3.7% to $647 million, Impact/Content revenues off 0.4% to $247 million, and net income from continuing operations up from $8 million (including a $97 million non-cash impairment charge) to $242 million (2 to 67 cents/diluted share). Adjusted EBITDA shrank 7.6% to $351 million.

The company also announced a $1 billion stock buyback authorization and a 6 cents/share quarterly dividend, payable MARCH 17th to shareholders of record as of MARCH 3rd. At the end of 2021, NIELSEN was saddled with gross debt of $5.626 billion and had $380 million cash on hand.

CEO DAVID KENNY said, "We delivered strong results in 2021. We successfully sold NIELSEN GLOBAL CONNECT, hit significant product milestones, and exceeded all of our original 2021 guidance metrics despite facing some unanticipated challenges. We are strongly positioned within the media ecosystem, with growing relevance as audiences shift to streaming, and we are delivering value to clients across our three essential solutions. We made measurable progress toward becoming a digital-first company, and our strategy aligns with where growth in the industry is coming from. We are piloting the first iteration of NIELSEN ONE, which we launched in January, with a representative group of clients across media buyers and sellers and feedback has been positive.

"We also made progress on strengthening our balance sheet, reducing our net debt leverage by over half a turn in 2021. We now have the flexibility to return more capital to shareholders while continuing to invest in organic growth initiatives and pursue strategic, tuck-in M&A. Our $1 billion share repurchase authorization reflects our board's confidence in both our short and long-term growth prospects and enables us to deliver value to our shareholders."

NIELSEN issued 2022 full-year guidance for total revenue growth on a constant currency basis: of 3.5-4.5%, with Adjusted EBITDA margin projected in the 42.6-42.9% range, adjusted earnings per share of $1.81-$1.91, and free cash flow of $650-$700 million.

