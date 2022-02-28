Poteet

GAYLE “CRASH” POTEET has returned to WVRC MEDIA Classic Country WKWS (SUPERSTAR COUNTRY 96.1 KWS) and Country WKAZ-F (107.3 KAZ)/CHARLESTON, WV as PD. Most recently PD at LM COMMUNICATIONS Rock WKLC (ROCK 105) and Classic Hits WXME (MIX 100.9 & 102.3)/CHARLESTON, POTEET previously programmed WKWS from 2014-2016 and also worked at KTST/OKLAHOMA CITY, KSCS/DALLAS, KVOO/TULSA, and WPOR/PORTLAND, ME.

SVP/GM JOE PARSONS said, “We are very excited to have CRASH back on our team leading our two great Country radio stations here in CHARLESTON.”

POTEET said. “I’m thrilled to be back and I’m grateful to JOE, Operations Mgr. DALE COOPER and WVRC MEDIA Pres. & CEO GEROGE PELLETIER for allowing me the opportunity to reconnect with the market I love!”

