Brown (Photo: Robby Klein)

Congratulations to RCA NASHVILLE's KANE BROWN for taking the #1 spot on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart this week with his latest hit, “One Mississippi.”

Kudos to SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE (SMN) EVP/Promotion & Artist Development STEVE HODGES; RCA NASHVILLE SVP/Promotion DENNIS REESE; SMN VP/National Promotion LAUREN THOMAS and Dir./Artist Development BO MARTINOVICH; Dir./WEST COAST Promotion LARRY SANTIAGO, Mgr./SOUTHWEST Promotion MALLORY MICHAELS, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion DAN NELSON, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion ELIZABETH SLEDGE, Promotion Specialist NICOLE WALDEN and Manager/National Promotion HOUSTON GAITHER.

