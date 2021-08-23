-
Kane Brown Is #1 With ‘One Mississippi’
by Laura Moxley
February 28, 2022 at 8:31 AM (PT)
Congratulations to RCA NASHVILLE's KANE BROWN for taking the #1 spot on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart this week with his latest hit, “One Mississippi.”
Kudos to SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE (SMN) EVP/Promotion & Artist Development STEVE HODGES; RCA NASHVILLE SVP/Promotion DENNIS REESE; SMN VP/National Promotion LAUREN THOMAS and Dir./Artist Development BO MARTINOVICH; Dir./WEST COAST Promotion LARRY SANTIAGO, Mgr./SOUTHWEST Promotion MALLORY MICHAELS, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion DAN NELSON, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion ELIZABETH SLEDGE, Promotion Specialist NICOLE WALDEN and Manager/National Promotion HOUSTON GAITHER.