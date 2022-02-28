Top 10

Once again, INDEED remained on top of MEDIA MONITORS' National Radio Advertiser rankings for FEBRUARY 21-27, making it eight of the last nine weeks as radio's top advertiser. iHEARTRADIO promos and PROGRESSIVE remained in second and third places, respectively, iHEARTRADIO freebies for "THE COI(N BUREAU" podcast and the iHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS also took slots in the top 10.

The top 10:

1. INDEED (previous week #1; 68136 instances)

2. iHEARTRADIO (#2; 61017)

3. PROGRESSIVE (#3; 57852)

4. BABBEL (#5; 38735)

5. THE COIN BUREAU PODCAST (--; 38693)

6. CRICKET (--; 33324)

7. ZIPRECRUITER (#8; 32651)

8. THE HOME DEPOT (#11; 29155)

9. iHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS (#40; 28876)

10. EXERGEN (#17; 27832)

