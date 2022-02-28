Attention Study

A new study by CUMULUS MEDIA and WESTWOOD ONE's AUDIO ACTIVE GROUP suggests that AM/FM radio is the top medium for advertising attentiveness and has the lowest levels of ad skipping.

The "Media Attentiveness and Ad Skipping Report," a combination of results from studies commissioned by CUMULUS/WESTWOOD ONE from ADVERTISER PERCEPTIONS and by CUMULUS and SIGNAL HILL INSIGHTS from MARU/MATCHBOX, concludes that traditional media ads have greater engagement than digital ads, with greater attentiveness, while social media trails all other media in attentiveness. The study claims that the talking on AM/FM radio, often cited as a drawback compared to streaming services without "jock chatter," is actually a boon for attentiveness, with the personalities making impressions on broadcast radio more valuable than those on PANDORA or SPOTIFY. But podcasts are feted in the study for high attentiveness levels, making the medium's high CPMs warranted.

“Our new Media Attentiveness and Ad Skipping Report demonstrates that AM/FM radio leads all media in advertising attentiveness with the lowest levels of ad skipping,” said CUMULUS EVP/Marketing and WESTWOOD ONE Pres. SUZANNE GRIMES. “Consumers also devote very high levels of concentration to podcasts since listeners actively seek them out to learn something new, which justifies premium CPMs for podcasts.”

See the full report here.

« see more Net News