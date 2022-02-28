Lewis

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING NASHVILLE has signed Country singer/songwriter TREY LEWIS to a global publishing agreement. LEWIS is known for his viral 2020 hit, "D**ked Down In DALLAS," which went on to become Platinum-certified. The ALABAMA native recently released his first EP, "Shut The Door," and is set to join KID ROCK's U.S. tour in APRIL.

“TREY LEWIS is cut from the same cloth as the legends who have paved the way before him," said SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING NASHVILLE CEO RUSTY GASTON. "His songs are real, genuine, and full of Country swagger. We are proud to welcome him to the SMP NASHVILLE family.”

“The talent and unstoppable work ethic TREY possesses is what separates him from the pack," said SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING NASHVILLE VP/Creative TOM LUTERAN. "This is just the beginning for TREY, and I couldn’t be happier to be on this rocket ship ride with him.”

“I appreciate RUSTY GASTON, TOM LUTERAN and the whole SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING team for supporting me and being champions for my career and believing in me as both an artist and a writer," said LEWIS. "I’m looking forward to working with them and for them."

