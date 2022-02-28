Serrano

COX MEDIA GROUP's Top 40 WPOI (HOT 101.5)/TAMPA BAY has promoted DAMMY SERRANO to APD for the station effective immediately. He will support critical day-to-day music programming and the execution of marketing, promotions, events and sales campaigns, in addition to being heard weekdays from 3p to 7p (ET).

SERRANO is a TAMPA native and brings nearly two decades of radio experience to his new role. He began his career in 2000 as an on-air personality and production assistant for five years in TAMPA before serving in a similar role for TAMPA’s CBS Sports Radio. He joined HOT 101.5 five years ago as a board-op and quickly rose through the ranks to earn the night show, middays and eventually afternoons, where he remains today. Prior to arriving at CMG, SERRANO served in a program director position on the MISSISSIPPI Gulf Coast. He credits his move to CMG for elevating his passion for radio and propelling his career forward.

Dir./Branding & Programming WILL CALDER said, “DANNY is an integral part of the HOT 101.5 vision. I’m extremely proud that he has achieved this accomplishment within our organization and look forward to watching the impact he will continue to have on our brand and with our partners and clients.”

SERRANO added, “Securing the entry level position at CMG helped me to grow into the programmer that I've always wanted to become. I thank WILL CALDER, NATE REED and KEITH LAWLESS for their faith, guidance, and respect over the years to help me get to this point.”





