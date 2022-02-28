Teaming Up

SANDBOX ENTERTAINMENT and SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT's (SME) Premium Content Division have partnered to produce a slate of original, long-form projects across multiple platforms and distributors. The deal comes on the heels of the PARAMOUNT+ release of their film, "Love, Tom," based on the life and career of hit songwriter TOM DOUGLAS.

Under the multi-year agreement, SANDBOX PRODUCTIONS, led by President/CEO JASON OWEN, and SME will collaborate on the creation, production and distribution of scripted and unscripted content across TV, film and digital formats, including the development of a JUNE CARTER CASH documentary film. SME’s Premium Content Division will distribute and finance all of the joint-venture projects.

OWEN said, “I’m thrilled to announce SANDBOX PRODUCTIONS' partnership with SME’s Premium Content Division. The team at SME share the same enthusiasm and passion for thinking big picture and value the importance of creating content that is engaging for all audiences. We have a lot more film and TV projects currently in development, and I can’t wait for everyone to see these incredible works come to fruition.”

« see more Net News