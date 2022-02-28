GameChangers

AUDACY News KYW-A-WPHI (KYW NEWSRADIO)/PHILADELPHIA feted community leaders in its annual GameChangers honors, recognized at a ceremony SUNDAY (2/27) hosted by Community Impact Reporter RACQUEL WILLIAMS at AUDACY's corporate headquarters in CENTER CITY PHILADELPHIA. Honored for their service to the community were SHERMAN WASHINGTON, SONYA CARROLL, JOEL and CHERYL SEAY, ANTHONY MARTIN, RITA WHITAKER, JASE ELAM, LORRAINE HORTON, SHERICA DOUGLAS, ANGELA BELL, and DAVID BROIDA.

“KYW NEWSRADIO shines light on the stories of people from all backgrounds doing amazing things in our communities who might not otherwise get the recognition they deserve,” said SVP/Market Mgr. DAVID YADGAROFF. “That’s part of our mission 365 days a year, and we’re proud to award these meaningful honors to these outstanding community leaders during BLACK HISTORY MONTH.”

Douglas, Carroll, Horton, Lisa Broida Bailey (for David Broida), Yvette Young (for Rita Whittaker), Williams, Joel and Cheryl Seay, Elam, Martin (Photo: Audacy Philadelphia)

