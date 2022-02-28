Fine Day

The ALBANY, GA cluster formerly owned by CUMULUS MEDIA -- News-Talk WALG-A, Country WKAK (then NASH FM 104.5, now GEORGIA 104.5) and R&B WQVE (V101.7)/ALBANY, GA; AC WEGC (MIX 107)/SASSER, GA; and Rock WJAD (ROCK 103)/LEESBURG, GA -- has drawn a proposed $32,000 fine from the FCC for equal employment opportunity (EEO) reporting rule violations.

The Commission says that while CUMULUS owned the stations, it failed to upload EEO reports to the station's public files or analyze its EEO program. CUMULUS, by its own admission, filed the 2018 reports more than nine months late due to a "routine administrative change and the loss of a former employee." The FCC cited CUMULUS' "prior history of rule violations, including violations of the EEO rules" in setting the fine. CUMULUS sold the stations to FIRST MEDIA SERVICES for $450,000 in 2020.

In addition, the Commission fined MEGA MOO RADIO COMPANY $1,500 for failing to timely file its post-auction long-form application for a new FM station at CLAYTON, OK, and agreed to a Consent Decree with TU VOZ, INC., licensee of KBWE/BURLEY, ID, settling online public file violations with no fine but a requirement for a compliance plan.

