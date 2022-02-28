Deutch

Rep. TED DEUTCH (D-FL), co-sponsor of the American Music Fairness Act, has announced that he will not seek re-election this year in order to become CEO of the AMERICAN JEWISH COMMITTEE. DEUTCH, Chair of the HOUSE COMMITTEE ON ETHICs and HOUSE FOREIGN AFFAIRS SUBCOMMITTEE ON THE MIDDLE EAST, NORTH AFRICA, AND GLOBAL COUNTERTERRORISM and senior member of the HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE, announced his decision to step away from CONGRESS MONDAY afternoon (2/28).

In a release, DEUTCH said, "In my seven terms in Congress, I have worked hard and tried to find common ground. I’m proud of my work to make our communities safer from gun violence, strengthen social security and protect our most vulnerable seniors, and ensure Holocaust survivors can live in dignity. I’m proud of the many bipartisan ways we’ve come together - to provide resources for those battling eating disorders, to help seniors at risk of fraud, and to combat climate change. And in a dangerous world, I’ve worked with my colleagues to fight terrorism and rogue regimes like Iran, and to support our military and veterans, including securing recognition for heroic World War II, Korea, and Vietnam heroes who had been denied the honor they deserved." He said that he had been changed and inspired by the community response to the PARKLAND school shooting and highlighted his work against anti-Semitism.

DEUTCH, with Rep. DARRELL ISSA (R-CA), is the co-sponsor of the American Music Fairness Act, the bill that would establish a performance royalty on AM/FM radio stations.

