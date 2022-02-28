Pearce (Photo: Allister Ann)

BIG MACHINE RECORDS artist CARLY PEARCE will be inducted into the KENTUCKY MUSIC HALL OF FAME on FRIDAY, OCTOBER 28th. The presentation honoring PEARCE will take place in RENFRO VALLEY, KY.

“KENTUCKY is where I learned to love Country music and the incredibly talented musicians who wove their stories and texture throughout the genre," she said. "From straight-up sass of THE JUDDS and PATTY LOVELESS or truly understanding LORETTA LYNN’s heartache, to the Bluegrass tinge of RICKY SKAGGS and BILL MONROE, their influences have driven my music. I am so excited and grateful to be inducted into the KENTUCKY MUSIC HALL OF FAME this fall.”

In addition to PEARCE, GRAND OLE OPRY background vocalist NORAH LEE ALLEN, STEEL GUITAR HALL OF FAMER TOMMY WHITE, artist/songwriter MARTY BROWN and (posthumously) Bluegrass songwriter PETE GOBLE and guitarist/producer PAUL YANDELL will be inducted in the HALL as well.

« see more Net News