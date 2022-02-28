New On-Air Lineup

RUBBER CITY RADIO Alternative WNWV (107.3 ALTERNATIVE CLEVELAND)/CLEVELAND debuts a new on-air lineup after rebranding in JANUARY (NET NEWS 1/20).

The new 107.3 ALTERNATIVE CLEVELAND on-air lineup beginning TODAY (2/28) is:

Mornings – JACI FOX with KRIS DREW

Middays – TONY MAZUR

Afternoons – NICK ZOPOLIS

Nights – CARRIE DANGER (formerly afternoons at ELYRIA-LORAIN BROADCASTING Triple A WLKR/NORWALK, OH).

Weekends - BRADY MARKS (she previously worked at OBERLIN COLLEGE WOBC/OBERLIN, OH).

107.3 ALTERNATIVE CLEVELAND PD/middayer TONY MAZUR said, “The key to a local radio station is to not just find a great voice or someone who knows the music, but is invested in the community. Our staff, from mornings to evenings, from overnights to weekends, is committed to not only being a great alternative station, but a great alternative station in CLEVELAND. The passion from our airstaff oozes from their microphones into your speakers. Bright and early, you have JACI FOX and KRIS DREW to wake you up, and they have already developed a nice rapport. I'm on with you during the lunch hours, NICK ZOPOLIS will drive you home, and CARRIE DANGER will rock you into the night."

