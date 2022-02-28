Harris (Photo: Sterling Munksguard/Shutterstock.com)

88 VINES will present an intimate performance with GRAMMY-Winning artist SAM NELSON HARRIS from X AMBASSADORS on SATURDAY MAY 14th at PASO ROBLES, CA's MAHA ESTATE. HARRIS will be singing songs from his new album THE BEAUTIFUL LIAR as well as the hits. A portion of the proceeds will go to MUST! charities which address the most critical needs in the PASO region, from mental health to poverty to hunger. They identify the most pressing needs, then invest in infrastructure to create positive, measurable change for years to come.

The event will include MAHA owners CRIS and JOANN CHERRY, who will be pouring their highly rated wines, which famed wine critic JEB DUNNUCK calls “brilliant across the board, and deliver incredible charm and pleasure while always staying balanced and elegant” The wine will be paired with food from celebrated chef CLARK STAUB of FULL OF LIFE FLATBREAD as part of a farm to table supper surrounded by vineyards, under twinkling lights. Tickets for the intimate event are on sale now.

Click here to see a preview of the event.

« see more Net News