Deal

G ACCELERATE has added FMR ASSOCIATES to its roster of ad sales and radio affiliation clients in the U.S. The media research firm's services will be offered on a barter basis through G ACCELERATE, while FMR will continue to directly handle cash affiliations.

“In today’s data-driven marketplace, it’s imperative that radio stations fully understand their audience’s evolving tastes," said G ACCELERATE Pres./CEO JIM HIGGINS. “Speculating on what listeners want doesn’t cut it anymore. KENT (PHILLIPS, FMR Managing Partner) is well-known and respected across the radio industry. At FMR, KENT is leading a team of experts in both research and radio to deliver the listener facts and insights that stations need to compete, stay ahead of new trends, and win ratings.”

“We’re delighted to partner with FMR and offer their exceptional research services on a barter basis to radio stations across the country,” added HIGGINS. “The robust data from FMR’s research goes deep to gauge listener satisfaction and identify market opportunities with rigorously tested, comprehensive surveys that are customized to fit a radio station’s specific research objectives.”

“When JIM launched G ACCELERATE, I knew he was the right partner to lead FMR into barter deals with radio stations,” said PHILLIPS. “While cash arrangements are always an option for new and existing affiliates, with G ACCELERATE we are now able to extend our research services to stations that find a barter deal works better for them. There just isn’t anyone else I would trust to do this with.”

« see more Net News