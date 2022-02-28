MVR

CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk KLIF-A/DALLAS has added COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS' "MARKLEY, VAN CAMP AND ROBBINS" for noon-2p (CT). RADIO AMERICA's "THE DANA SHOW" continues to air on weekends.

PD BRUCE COLLINS said, “These guys were just what we were looking for to add to KLIF’s lineup, News and Information and a whole lot of laughs and fun. They understand entertaining radio.”

JAMIE MARKLEY said, "Growing up in the MIDWEST as a COWBOYS fan, DALLAS has always been a dream market.”

DAVID VAN CAMP added, "I'm excited and honored to be on the legendary KLIF. Having spent several years in the METROPLEX, being on that station means a lot to me. Many thanks to BRUCE COLLINS, who's been a great partner and supporter of the show from the beginning."

