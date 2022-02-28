Amy Grey

FULL POWER RADIO Alternative WMRQ (RADIO 104.1)/HARTFORD morning co-host HOLDEN has exited and the show has been rebranded to "AMY GREY IN THE MORNING."

HOLDEN moved from PM Drive to mornings almost five years ago. He is relocating to FT. LAUDERDALE and will remain with the FULL POWER RADIO cluster doing imaging/production.

GREY said, "Looking forward to this new adventure with RADIO 104.1 and our amazing listeners! I'll continue doing what RADIO 104.1 does best - stay true to local topics and trending stories that are important to the community. Taking all the call ins and bringing our listeners on board! They will essentially be my co-host!"

WMRQ owner, JOHN FULLER said, "AMY GREY is a very capable radio broadcaster! She is hyper local, fun and entertaining, according to RADIO 104.1. We are also seeking a co-host if we find someone with the right chemistry to match AMY GREY."

In addition to hosting the morning show, GREY is also APD for FULL POWER RADIO in HARTFORD, PROVIDENCE, SPRINGFIELD and NEW LONDON.

