Levin (Photo: LinkedIn)

The DIGITAL MEDIA ASSOCIATION (DIMA), composed of major music streaming services APPLE MUSIC, AMAZON, PANDORA, SPOTIFY AND YOUTUBE, have announced the renewal and extension of the contract of Pres. and CEO GARRETT LEVIN for an additional three years. LEVIN is praised by the Board of Directors for his leadership and the work DIMA has done to promote a vibrant and competitive music industry in which streaming-led innovations are driving growth across the music economy.

In addition to LEVIN’s contract renewal, DIMA also announced that SALLY ROSE LARSON has been promoted to VP/Government Relations & Public Affairs, and that music industry veteran LAUREN DANZY will serve as Dir./External Affairs & Industry Relations as the association continues to build out its roster.

DIMA Board of Directors said in a joint statement, “GARRETT’s strategic leadership of DIMA has elevated both the organization and the understanding of the extensive benefits that streaming services provide to the modern music business. By advancing policies that ensure a robust and competitive music marketplace, he is ensuring streaming services will be able to continue to innovate and connect fans and artists while enabling growth for rightsholders. We look forward to seeing DIMA continue to grow under his leadership in the years ahead.”

LEVIN added, “We are building a dynamic and forward-leaning organization reflective of the innovative companies we represent. Streaming services are the essential nexus between the fan and artist in today’s interdependent music ecosystem and I am proud of DIMA’s work advocating for a more collaborative and comprehensive conversation about streaming’s place in the industry. One of my key priorities at DiMA is to continue pushing for collaboration throughout the music industry to ensure a healthy music ecosystem that fosters more innovation and values the contributions of all participants.”





