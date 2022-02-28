Alexakis

ART ALEXAKIS of EVERCLEAR has joined song commissioning experience DOWNWRITE. Fans will be able to commission personal, all-original songs written and performed by ALEXAKIS, who has enjoyed a lengthy and successful career, spanning 11 studio album releases, numerous music videos, thousands of live shows, and accolades that include a 1998 GRAMMY nomination for EVERCLEAR’s album SO MUCH FOR THE AFTERGLOW. While EVERCLEAR is still active—the band celebrates their 30th anniversary this year, ALEXAKIS also has a successful solo career, performing as part of the annual SUMMERLAND TOUR.

DOWNWRITE is a platform created to increase the connection between fans and artists while addressing the monetization issue for songwriters and musicians. The platform gives artists the flexibility to set their own prices, accept or decline requests, and earn leading industry splits with no less than 80% of front-end commissions, and 75% on all back-end royalties, and sync fees.

ALEXAKIS said, "I'm thrilled to be joining DOWNWRITE. Their vision for a new music industry model is exciting and I'm looking forward to collaborating with fans to create something deep and meaningful for everyone involved. I’m also excited to challenge myself as a songwriter, stretch my brain, stretch my life and just do something different - like how I’m going back to school right now. I’ve got a fire in my belly for the first time in a while and I’m stoked to be a part of this.”

VP/Artist Services, DOWNWRITE, JUSTIN WARFIELD added, “We are thrilled to welcome ART ALEXAKIS to DOWNWRITE. ART’s three decades in the industry, multi-platinum sales, and evergreen hits are a testament not only to his talents as a songwriter and storyteller, but also the passion and care he puts into everything he does. Along with his deep appreciation for the bonds he’s formed with his devoted fanbase, these foundational elements of his enduring career all make him an incredible addition to the experience we’re building at DOWNWRITE”.

