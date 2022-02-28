(L to R) McCollum, Wilson, Rodgers, Barrett and Hayes (Photo: Courtesy of CRB/CRS/Kayla Schoen Photography)

If the New Faces of Country Music show that closed out Country Radio Seminar on FRIDAY night (2/25) had a theme, it would be gratitude. The five acts who performed that night were not only chosen for those spots by radio, all had hit singles to be grateful for as well, and they made their appreciativeness known to the broadcasters in attendance.

MCA NASHVILLE's PARKER McCOLLUM was up first, and said of his first hit, "Pretty Heart," that he "grew up dreaming of playing on the biggest stages, but never got the chance until radio took a chance on the new guy." WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE's GABBY BARRETT called her first #1, "I Hope," "the gift that keeps on giving." Of his first #1, "Some Girls," COLUMBIA NASHVILLE's JAMESON RODGERS said "this one changed our life," later adding, "I'm just a guy from BATESVILLE, MS up here living his dream." BROKEN BOW RECORDS LAINEY WILSON declared "Everybody in this room completely changed my life," adding, "All I ever wanted was a shot." And MONUMENT RECORDS' WALKER HAYES said hearing himself on the radio is something he'll never take for granted.

In addition to his own hits, ROGERS also played his first #1 cut as a songwriter during his set, CHRIS LANE's 2018 "I Don't Know About You," and said that one "got me out of a little, one bedroom apartment."

All five performers delivered strong, four-songs sets, but the biggest surprises came from BARRETT and HAYES. The former showed off her spiritual side by performing a stunning acoustic version of "How Great Thou Art" accompanied by husband CADE FOEHNER. HAYES closed the show and, instead of ending more predictably with his massive, sing-along hit "Fancy Like," he played that song second to last and made sure the crowd knew he also had a serious side as an artist by ending with "Briefcase," a powerful tribute to his late father.

Both WILSON and RODGERS introduced their sets with funny videos of the sort that used to be standard fare for every NEW FACES performer years ago. WILSON's clip enlisted hilarious cameos from fellow artists COLE SWINDELL, JON PARDI, JIMMIE ALLEN, HARDY and, perhaps most surprising of all, TRACY LAWRENCE, all wearing her trademark bell bottom pants. (Worth noting that some members of WILSON's label team also showed up to the show in bell bottoms.) RODGERS' video took the theme of his "Cold Beer Calling My Name" video one step further by showing him quitting his beer delivery job and cursing out his boss.

WILSON also gave attendees a preview of her next single, "Heart Like A Truck."

KFRG (K-FROG 95.1)/RIVERSIDE, CA afternoon co-host HEATHER FROGLEAR accepted her TOM RIVERS HUMANITARIAN AWARD during the show (NET NEWS 1/20), and shared how adopting her daughter who was born with half a heart, losing her police officer brother in the line of duty and hearing stories of her VIETNAM WAR veteran father being called a "baby killer" upon his return home inspired her lifetime of philanthropy. "We have an incredible gift to change lives ... Do it," she told the crowd.

Next year's COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR, typically held in FEBRUARY, has been set for MARCH 13-15, 2023.

