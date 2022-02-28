Ashton

Congratulations to INTERSCOPE/MCA NASHVILLE's KASSI ASHTON for earning 24 new MEDIABASE adds on her debut single, "Dates In Pickup Trucks," making it Country's most added song this week. The single now has a total of 26 stations on board.

Kudos to UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP (UMG) EVP/Promotion ROYCE RISSER; MCA NASHVILLE SVP KATIE DEAN

