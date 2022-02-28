Tyler

Local radio vet CHRIS TYLER has joined MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS' LANSING, MI cluster.as an on-air personality for Classic Country WWDK (94.1 DUKE FM). He previously was Brand Mgr., Dir. of Content and afternoon personality at TOWNSQUARE MEDIA's crosstown Country WITL, where he worked for 23 yeas until his departure in 2020 (NET NEWS 9/24/20).

MWC LANSING Market Manager MARK JAYCOX commented, "We're excited to have CHRIS on our team. After spending more than 20 years working in Country radio in this market, his extensive knowledge of the format and passion for serving this community are exactly what we need to carry DUKE FM to the next level!"

MWC LANSING Operations Manager TERRY STEVENS added, "When 94.1 DUKE FM decided to add air personalities, CHRIS TYLER brought a lot to the table. He's very well-known and was the first in the area to play the Country Classic hits found on DUKE FM. Now, his longtime fans can hear him playing their all-time Country favorites on DUKE."

DUKE FM Brand Manager NICK CHASE commented, "We're very lucky and excited to have our own local legend to deliver the legends of Country on 94.1 DUKE FM! CHRIS TYLER brings years of expertise and talent to the table each day, and I'm excited to have him on our team to take DUKE to the next level."

TYLER added that the hire was "quite unexpected. I had moved on to a career in real estate, but as great fortune would have it, I had the opportunity to meet with MARK JAYCOX, TERRY STEVENS, and my old friend NICK CHASE, and they pitched the idea of me getting back on the air on DUKE. It's great to be back in radio, as part of a great team, and I'm looking forward to doing great things on DUKE FM."

« see more Net News