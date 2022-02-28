Mix 106.5 Raises $1.3m+

AUDACY Hot AC WWMX-F (MIX 106.5)/BALTIMORE raised over $1.3 million to benefit JOHNS HOPKINS CHILDREN'S CENTER during its 33rd annual radiothon.

AUDACY BALTIMORE SVP/Market Manager TRACY BRANDYS commented, “MIX 106.5 has been a long-time champion for families and kids in MARYLAND and year after year, we are excited that the radiothon supports the vital, life-saving mission of JOHNS HOPKINS CHILDREN'S CENTER. With the uncertainty in our world in the weeks leading up to the radiothon, we weren’t sure what to expect, but MARYLAND residents came through again! We’re thankful for the generosity of our listeners and sponsors who helped raise an amazing amount for JOHNS HOPKINS kids!”

Added MIX 106.5 Brand Manager TOM COOK, “While things were slightly more normal than last year, we still weren’t sure what to expect, but MARYLAND and BALTIMORE listeners turned out and made this the second biggest radiothon since it began in 1989. We learned a lot last year and that helped make this year even more smooth behind the scenes.”

Station on-air personalities PRIESTLY, STEVE KRAMER, JESS DUTRA, CORINNA DELGADE and JEREMY CONN shared stories of hope and inspiration from families and kids treated at JHCC.

