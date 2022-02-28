Over $1.7 Million Raised

CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk WJR-A/DETROIT raised $1,724,023 for THE SALVATION ARMY OF METRO DETROIT in the 35th Annual BED & BREAD CLUB Radiothon to combat hunger and homelessness.

The radiothon aired on THURSDAY and FRIDAY (2/24-25), with personalities PAUL W. SMITH, SEAN BALIGIAN, KEVIN DIETZ, LLOYD JACKSON, CHRIS RENWICK, MITCH ALBOM, KEN BROWN, STEVE COURTNEY, KEVIN O’NEILL and GUY GORDON broadcasting from THE SALVATION ARMY EASTERN MICHIGAN Divisional Headquarters in SOUTHFIELD, MI. Guests included DETROIT radio legend DICK PURTAN, the founder of the BED & BREAD CLUB, plus support from MICHIGAN NATIVES TIM ALLEN, NICOLE CURTIS, J.K. SIMMONS and HERMAN MOORE. The radiothon has raised over $41.3 million since its inception.

“Partnering with THE SALVATION ARMY as the Radiothon host has been an honorable cause these last 12 years,” said CUMULUS DETROIT VP/Market Mgr. STEVE FINATERI. “It’s truly the support from our generous audience that makes this partnership so successful in the fight against hunger and homelessness in METRO DETROIT.”

THE SALVATION ARMY EASTERN MICHIGAN Division Commander/Regional CEO Lt. Col. JOHN TURNER, added, “It’s the generosity from our donors that makes it possible for THE SALVATION ARMY to serve those in need at such a large scale. We are so lucky to have a partner like 760 WJR and generous contributors that make the services we provide the community possible. All the funds raised through the 35th annual BED & BREAD CLUB Radiothon will allow us to continue providing food, shelter and hope in His name.”

Guy Gordon Broadcasting At Radiothon



« see more Net News