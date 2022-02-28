Dave Thomson

Veteran morning man DAVE THOMSON passed away over the weekend, it was reported by his friend STEVE WEED, who worked with him at 99X/NEW YORK, Z95.5/DETROIT and most recently at iHEARTMEDIA AC KSOF (SOFT ROCK 98.9)/FRESNO, CA. .

THOMSON also did mornings for several years at KYMX/SACRAMENTO and was still in FRESNO, where he last worked at KJWL.

He left wakeups on KSOF in 2016 after three years on the job.

Prior to that, THOMSON spent 14 years doing mornings at CBS RADIO AC KYMX (MIX 96)/SACRAMENTO with stints at iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WKQI (Q95)/DETROIT, CBS RADIO Hot AC KHMX (MIX 96.5)/HOUSTON, the now-defunct WLOL/MINNEAPOLIS and WRQX (Q107)/WASHINGTON, DC.

