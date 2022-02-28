-
Downloads Up 6% Week-To-Week, Up 48% Year-To-Year In Podtrac Weekly Podcast Data Release For February 21-27
March 1, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
PODTRAC's weekly podcast listening data for its measured shows for FEBRUARY 21-27 showed downloads rising 6% from the previous week, and up 48% on a year-to-year basis.
As for growth in "top categories" for PODTRAC measured shows, download growth for the 52-week period from FEBRUARY 22, 2021 to FEBRUARY 27, 2022 was +57% for Arts, +40% for Business, +55% for Comedy, +24% for History, +43% for News, +47% for Religion & Spirituality, +14% for Science, +44% for Society & Culture, +102% for Sports, and +26% for True Crime.
Week-to-week growth in 2022 was -3% for Arts, +4% for Business, +2% for Comedy, +17% for History, +10% for News, +2% for Religion & Spirituality, -3% for Science, +3% for Society & Culture, -4% for Sports, and +9% for True Crime.